O’Dowda starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Luton Town on Boxing Day

Last weekend’s defeat to Huddersfield Town was a frustrating one to take for Bristol City but there were some positives.

The Robins created plenty of chances and Nigel Pearson will be hoping his side can do the same again when they travel to Luton Town on Boxing Day, though he’ll be keen to see more resilience from his defensive line.

Kenilworth Road has not been a happy hunting ground for the Robins, who haven’t won at the stadium since 2000.

The Hatters have been a little inconsistent this term but are a team that can trouble any side in the division on their day and Pearson will know his team will be in for a battle on Sunday.

Ahead of the Championship tie on Boxing Day, we’ve outlined the XI we expect the City boss to name against Luton…

Captain Dan Bentley looks likely to start in goal once again and it would be a surprise to see a change in the back three, with Nathan Baker still out due to concussion.

Robbie Cundy is on his way back from injury and Ryley Towler was recalled from his loan at Grimsby Town recently but Rob Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, and Zak Vyner are still likely to be first choice.

Playing both Ayman Benarous and Alex Scott at wing-back was a gamble that didn’t pay off against Huddersfield, who exploited the space behind them time after time.

With Callum O’Dowda back fit we can expect to see him return to the side on the left but Scott, whose rise has been one of the key positives in 2021, reprising his role on the right.

Pearson has confirmed that Andy King will be part of the squad but it would be a risk to throw him straight into the XI so Matty James will likely be paired with Han-Noah Massengo in central midfield again.

Andi Weimann is on course for his best goalscoring season in a City shirt and should slot into the number 10 role with Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin starting up top once again.

Semenyo came close to adding to his tally against the Terriers and will be keen to get on the scoresheet as he looks to make up for the time lost due to injury.