Odour starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Forest tomorrow night

Barnsley will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool when they host Nottingham Forest at Oakwell on Wednesday night.

The Tykes have now failed to win any of their last seven games, meaning pressure is already starting to build on manager Markus Schopp, so the sight of a newly appointed manager in the opposition dugout could be an unwelcome reminder to the Austrian of the lack of job security in his current role.

Forest go into the game following a 1-1 draw with Millwall in Steve Cooper’s first match in charge on Saturday, and will be looking to make it three games unbeaten since Chris Hughton’s departure.

So what sort of side could Schopp name to give Barnsley the best possible chance to pick up a welcome three points on Wednesday?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the starting XI we think the Tykes boss will name for this particular match.

Speaking ahead of the game, Schopp revealed that it is likely that Barnsley’s matchday squad will be near enough the same to the one that travelled to Blackpool at the weekend.

As a result, Brad Collins looks well set to continue in goal, following his impressive individual start to the campaign.

One additional absence Barnsley have comes in defence, where Aapo Halme misses out due to injury, meaning that with Mads Andersen not set to be back until after the October international break, Jasper Moon, Michael Helik and Liam Kitching could once again make up a back three.

Further forward, one player who could come in to the side in midfield is Romal Palmer, who could replace Josh Benson – as he did from the bench on Saturday – after the summer signing seemingly struggled to make much of an impact at Bloomfield Road.

In attack, with Carlton Morris and Obbi Oulare set to be absent again, Clarke Odour is another who could come into the side, having helped take the game to Blackpool after being introduced from the bench at half time in a wide role.

Meanwhile, Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser, the only players to have scored more than once for Barnsley in the league this season, albeit with just two each, ought to retain their places leading the line in the starting XI.

