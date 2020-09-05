‘Odour should be starting’, ‘Solid side’ – Many Barnsley fans react to emerging team news ahead of Nott’m Forest clash

Gerhard Struber has named his first starting line-up of the season, as Barnsley prepare to take on Nottingham Forest in the first round of the Carabao Cup in just under an hour.

The Tykes will be hoping to start their season on a high as they prepare to face the Reds, as they look to build momentum ahead of their opening day fixture against Luton next week.

After miraculously avoiding the drop down to League One last season, Struber will be hoping to see his side produce a promising performance this afternoon, and the Austrian has now named his starting eleven.

There are starts for the likes of Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow, who were Barnsley’s leading goalscorers last season.

Alex Mowatt and Callum Styles also feature in midfield, whilst there’s also a surprise starting appearance for Victor Adeboyejo.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United, but now comes in to make his first appearance under Struber.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions to this afternoon’s lineup…

Solid side have like to see Frieser got a start tho considering Struber is taking this as another preseason game — .:./charlie.:. (@SuperStyles04) September 5, 2020

Big Victor be playing wing back — Luca Bywater (@LucaBywater7) September 5, 2020

Odour should be starting. But we move 🔴⚪ — Luke Mawdsley (@MrMawdsley) September 5, 2020

Adeboyejo winner incoming🤩 — 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕠𝕩 (@Scrogss) September 5, 2020

Frieser for adeboyejo surely? — Harry Turner (@HarryTu44225783) September 5, 2020

Come on Victor ❤️🔴 — ClaireBFC (@BfcClaire) September 5, 2020

Ritzmaier must definitely have Strubers kids locked in his basement to start every game !! — Matt (@mingmong1976) September 5, 2020