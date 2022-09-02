Odin Bailey sends farewell message to Birmingham City supporters after sealing Salford move

Odin Bailey has taken to Instagram to share a message with Birmingham City’s supporters after sealing a permanent departure from the club last night.

As confirmed by Birmingham’s official website, Bailey has sealed a move to Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

Bailey has signed a two-year deal with Salford which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The attacking midfielder was loaned out by Birmingham in each of the past two seasons.

After providing eight direct goal contributions in 36 league appearances for Forest Green Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign, Bailey linked up with Livingston last year.

In the 35 games that he participated in for Livingston, Bailey managed to find the back of the net on three occasions.

A product of Birmingham’s youth academy, the 22-year-old played eight games for the club at senior level.

Bailey scored his only goal for the Blues in their 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in 2019.

After his exit was announced, Bailey thanked the club’s fans for the support that they showed him during his time at St Andrew’s.

The attacking midfielder posted: “After 15 years, my time at Birmingham has now come to an end.

“I want to thank everyone at the club from players and staff, to all the fans for the support and amazing memories.

“Unfortunately, for whatever reason it didn’t work out and it’s now time for a new challenge.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Bailey was not given the opportunity to showcase his talent during the early stages of the current term, his departure from Birmingham is hardly a shock.

At this stage of his career, the attacking midfielder needs to be playing regularly at senior level and thus dropping down to League Two may turn out to be a sensible decision.

The Blues will be hoping to move forward as a club in the absence of Bailey in the coming months.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Birmingham will be aiming to pick up a positive result in their showdown with Preston North End tomorrow.

