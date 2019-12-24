Odin Bailey reacts to big Jude Bellingham news at Birmingham

Birmingham City midfielder Ofin Bailey has sent a message to his Blues teammate Jude Bellingham on social media, congratulating him on winning the EFL Young Player of the Month award for November.

Bellingham has been an extremely important player for Birmingham so far this season, making 19 appearances in the Championship, scoring two goals.

The 16-year-old made his first-team breakthrough earlier in the season and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Blues side under Pep Clotet.

The midfielder’s impressive performances have seen him establish a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the country and he’s now been voted as the best young player in the EFL for November.

Bailey – who has scored one goal in six Championship appearances for Birmingham this season – has sent a message to Bellingham on social media, congratulating him on winning the award.

The 20-year-old sent a message to Bellingham on his personal Instagram story. He wrote: “Congratulations bro! So much more to come…”

The Verdict

Bellingham has been excellent for Birmingham so far this season. He’s clearly a special talent and he’s really impressed me with how quickly he’s adapted to the Championship.

He thoroughly deserved to win the award and I’m sure he’ll appreciate this message from Bailey – another promising young player.

Bellingham is building a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the country and he’ll need to learn to handle the pressure that comes with that.

He’s got to make sure he remains grounded, but if he can do that, he could have a very bright future ahead of him.

