Odin Bailey issues one-word reaction to big Birmingham City moment for him v Middlesbrough

Odin Bailey has been sent out on loan to Scotland this season but it hasn’t stopped the Birmingham City man from taking to Twitter to react to his one and only league strike for the club.

The 21-year-old is currently plying his trade in Scotland with Livingston and has been a fairly solid addition for the SPL outfit so far this year, having managed two goals in nine games so far for the side.

He’s been able to play fairly regularly for his on-loan team so far – but the youngster has fond memories with his parent club and has today taken to Twitter to react to the Blues posting his one and only Championship goal onto their feed.

Unforgettable 💙 — odin bailey (@OdinBailey) October 29, 2021

He called the strike ‘unforgettable’ and it will certainly be a moment that neither he or fans of the club forget in a hurry. At just 19 years of age, Bailey waited for his chance in the box and powered home a header as the ball was whipped in to him to seal a win for Birmingham in that game.

That finish came way back in 2020 and he has since found himself on loan at Forest Green Rovers twice and now in Scotland on a short-term deal.

He hasn’t been able to break into the Blues squad on too regular of a basis so far in his career but he will be hoping to make a good enough impression during his time away from the second tier side to warrant a starting berth upon his return.

If he can keep on bagging some goals for Livingston and become a key player for them this season, then there is no reason why the youngster couldn’t go back to the Blues and start to feature more in the starting eleven.

The Verdict

Odin Bailey is still only young but has looked bright during his various loan spells and with Birmingham so far. He hasn’t had too much chance to make his mark with the Blues but these short-term deals will allow him to gain valuable experience and prove that he deserves a shot with Lee Bowyer’s side when he returns.

Bailey so far has looked fairly solid for Livingston and he has certainly shown he can score goals and produce the goods for whatever side he plays for, as shown by his goal for the Blues. If he can replicate that more consistently on a week-by-week basis, then he could have a big future with Birmingham.