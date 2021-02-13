‘Odd’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans bemoan Chris Hughton decision-making following draw

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with top-six Bournemouth at the City Ground today and many fans have been left bemoaning Chris Hughton’s reluctance to make substitutions.

Due to rule changes this season, EFL clubs can make five substitutions and name nine players on the bench but Hughton didn’t make a single change.

Even so, the Reds went toe-to-toe with Bournemouth and did well to keep their attacking options very quiet.

The Cherries may have dominated possession but they struggled to turn that into significant chances and didn’t manage a single shot on target.

Their hosts mustered three, including a Glenn Murray header from close range but were unable to find the net.

Despite having the likes of Lewis Grabban, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, Lyle Taylor on the bench, Hughton opted against making any changes, while Jonathan Woodgate in the opposition dugout made four.

Speaking to journalist George Harbey after the game, the Forest boss justified his decision-making by suggesting he didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm of the game.

Hughton’s inactivity certainly caught the attention of Reds supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

As baffled as I am for Hughton not making a sub, I will definitely take the point there #nffc — swain (@swain820) February 13, 2021

Bizarre from Hughton not to make a change. The game was there to win. Still a solid performance and a decent point for #nffc — Wayne Smith (@waynosmith) February 13, 2021

Decent point but mind boggling from Hughton again on the lack of subs? Starting XI did well but bring on Mighten or Grabs to mix it up? #NFFC — Ant (@AntDear2010) February 13, 2021

How Hughton doesn’t make a change in that game I’ll never know 🙄🤷🏻‍♂️#NFFC — James Keane (@GeeGeesJames) February 13, 2021

Did Chris Hughton ever use subs when he was Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton manager? #NFFC — Eve Tomlinson (@EveT1991) February 13, 2021

Good point. Just disappointing hughton didn't try and win it using subs. #nffc — Tom Smith (@TomSmithLar) February 13, 2021

Chris Hughton really really hates making a sub doesn't he? #nffc — David Terry (@TheSpeccyLeccy) February 13, 2021

No subs was odd, hughton was obviously happy to take a point from the get go & didn't want to change

anything with the defence being solid. Lolley Ribeiro grabs or Taylor would have made a difference last 20 but oh well points a point #nffc — Matthew Wilkinson (@mrwhitey38) February 13, 2021