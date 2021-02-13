Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Odd’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans bemoan Chris Hughton decision-making following draw

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with top-six Bournemouth at the City Ground today and many fans have been left bemoaning Chris Hughton’s reluctance to make substitutions. 

Due to rule changes this season, EFL clubs can make five substitutions and name nine players on the bench but Hughton didn’t make a single change.

Even so, the Reds went toe-to-toe with Bournemouth and did well to keep their attacking options very quiet.

The Cherries may have dominated possession but they struggled to turn that into significant chances and didn’t manage a single shot on target.

Their hosts mustered three, including a Glenn Murray header from close range but were unable to find the net.

Despite having the likes of Lewis Grabban, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, Lyle Taylor on the bench, Hughton opted against making any changes, while Jonathan Woodgate in the opposition dugout made four.

Speaking to journalist George Harbey after the game, the Forest boss justified his decision-making by suggesting he didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm of the game.

Hughton’s inactivity certainly caught the attention of Reds supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


