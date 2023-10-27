Highlights Wrexham and Notts County, former National League rivals, are now battling for promotion in League Two, making their upcoming game a crucial one.

Wrexham is currently third in the league standings, just three points behind Notts County, giving them an opportunity to make a statement in the promotion race.

The article presents a potential starting lineup for Wrexham, highlighting key players like Arthur Okonkwo, Ollie Palmer, and Paul Mullin who could have an impact in the game against Notts County.

Wrexham face a huge game in League Two on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Meadow Lane to renew rivalries with Notts County.

Last season, this was a meeting between the two stand out sides in the National League, and both teams would of course, end the campaign by winning promotion back to the EFL.

Now, it is a game that could have significant implications in the League Two promotion race, given where these two currently sit in the table.

Wrexham go into the game third in the fourth-tier standings, just one position and three points behind their opponents this weekend, meaning this is a big opportunity to lay down a marker in the battle for a place in League One.

Current Leaue Two standings Position Team Played Points 1st Stockport County 15 32 2nd Notts County 15 30 3rd Wrexham 15 27 4th Mansfield Town 14 26 As of 27th October 2023

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Wrexham starting lineup that manager Phil Parkinson could name to give his side the best chance of claiming all three points against Notts County, using the 5-3-2 formation that has been employed throughout much of the campaign, right here.

Goalkeeper: Arthur Okonkwo

Arsenal loanee Okonkwo has now started each of Wrexham's last six league outings, suggesting he has made himself first-choice between the posts, so he could retain his spot in the side here.

Left-Back: James McLean

McClean has been a regular presence on the left of Wrexham's defence since his move from Wigan in the summer, so should once again be in line to start at Meadow Lane.

Centre Back: Thomas O'Connor

O'Connor has been a regular presence in the centre of Wrexham's defence recently, and injuries to other options in that position could ensure he continues that run here.

Centre Back: Ben Tozer

Wrexham suffered a blow in their win over Sutton in midweek, when Eoghan O'Connell was forced off with a knock that could keep him out of this one, although Ben Tozer, who replaced him from the bench, is a more than capable replacement to do so from the start against Notts County.

Centre Back: Jordan Tunnicliffe

Having missed the start of the campaign through injury, Tunnicliffe has returned to the starting lineup for Parkinson's side this week, and his experience and ability throughout the EFL could be useful in a match as big as this one.

Right-Back: Jacob Mendy

Another blow Wrexham suffered against Sutton saw Ryan Barnett forced off at right-back, so having come off the bench to replace him in that game, Jacob Mendy could now take his place in the side from the start.

Centre Midfield: Jordan Davies

Davies made his first league start of the season for Wrexham on Tuesday night, and a solid performance in that win may be enough to ensure he retains his place in the side for the trip to Meadow Lane.

Centre Midfield: George Evans

After a slightly slow start to life at Wrexham, Evans has made himself a regular feature in the centre of the park over the last month or so, meaning he ought to keep his place in the XI for this one, given he too provides plenty of useful experience for games like this.

Centre Midfield: Elliot Lee

Lee has made an excellent start to this season with nine goals and two assists in 15 league games, meaning while he was only on the bench against Sutton, he should come into the starting lineup for a game such as this, especially considering he scored in Wrexham's 3-2 home win over Notts County last season.

Centre Forward: Ollie Palmer

With his physical presence and clear passion for games such as this, Palmer looks a good option to once again help lead the line for Wrexham at Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Centre Forward: Paul Mullin

Having missed the start of the season due to injury, Mullin is taking nicely to life back in the EFL with four league goals already, with his clear attacking threat making him the obvious choice to start in attack for Wrexham here, with he too having got on the scoresheet against Notts County last season.