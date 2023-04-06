Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock kept tight-lipped when pressed on the prospect of taking on Chris Wilder this weekend, which has caught the attention of fans on social media.

What did Neil Warnock say about Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough?

Warnock refused to name Wilder but had some choice words for the man that had succeeded him at Middlesbrough when speaking to the media recently.

Via The Yorkshire Post, he said: "The guy who took over (from me) - I won't mention his name - he always said they were 18th or 17th in his press conferences. I suppose that helped him. But what goes around eh...Where are we next?.."

Has Neil Warnock had more to say about Chris Wilder ahead of the Watford game?

It could be a frosty touchline at Vicarage Road on Friday as Wilder's Watford host Warnock and Huddersfield.

Asked how much he was looking forward to sharing the touchline with the Hornets boss on Friday, the experienced coach preferred to keep tight-lipped.

In response to the question on BBC Radio West Yorkshire, he said: "No comment."

Pressed on what he'd made of Wilder's time at Watford so far, he responded: "I haven't, I've just looked at Huddersfield. We've got enough problems at Huddersfield so I've just concentrated on my team and my problems."

What do fans make of the Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder spat?

As with many of the things he does, Warnock's words - or lack thereof - have caught the attention of supporters...