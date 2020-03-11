Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Obviously’ ‘Never in doubt’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player recognition

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been voted as the PFA’s Championship Player of the Month for February.

Ayling enjoyed an outstanding period for Leeds last month, scoring two goals and helping keep four straight clean sheets in four straight wins to help the Whites kick start their push for promotion to the Premier League once more.

That has been enough for the 28-year-old to receive some significant recognition by picking up the PFA award, picking up 51% of the vote to claim victory ahead of the likes of Blackburn’s Christian Walton, Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz, Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow, Brentford’s Said Benrahma and Derby’s Tom Lawrence to secure first place.

Ayling has now carried that impressive form from February into March, with the full-back scoring a stunning volley to open the scoring for Leeds in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon to take them back to the top of the Championship table.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Ayling’s win, plenty of Leeds fans were keen to pay tribute to the defender for his recent contribution to their promotion push, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


