“Obviously he’ll earn more money if he goes” – Pundit reacts as QPR close in on appointment of 49-year-old

Gareth Ainsworth looks set for a homecoming at Queens Park Rangers as he looks set to accept the offer of taking up their managerial vacancy.

The 49-year-old, who spent seven years as a player at Loftus Road and was caretaker manager on two separate occasions during that time, is poised to complete a switch from Wycombe Wanderers, with West London Sport claiming on Monday evening that he should be back at the R’s within 48 hours.

Ainsworth has been at Wycombe for over 10 years as their manager, with his crowning moment coming at Wembley in 2020 when the Chairboys won promotion to the Championship in the League One play-offs.

The Buckinghamshire club are battling for a spot in the top six in the third tier of English football once again, but this time Ainsworth is set to jump ship after being linked with other jobs in previous years.

Speaking on Ainsworth’s expected departure from Wycombe, former England international and now pundit Carlton Palmer believes that he has done a fantastic job where he is currently at, but ultimately he would be taking a big risk if he were to leave a job that he appears to be very safe in.

“When you look at the job Ainsworth has done at Wycombe, he’s done brilliant with very little at his disposal in terms of funds,” Palmer told Football League World.

“So, I believe that Ainsworth was high on their list prior to appointing Critchley but he decided to stay where he was and he has done for a long time.

“I think what he’s looked at the fact he’s been in management at Wycombe for the best part of 10 years, and that’s unheard of in football to have that kind of security and I don’t think he’ll ever get the sack if he stays at Wycombe.

“So, it’s a case of whether he wants to test himself – obviously he’ll earn more money if he goes.”

The Verdict

Ainsworth deserves a chance to manage a bigger club after showing so much loyalty to Wycombe over the years, and you get the feeling he was only ever going to jump ship if it was to a team he loves.

But there are significant risks attached to the move – none more-so than the fact the R’s have literally just sacked a manager after just two months.

There is also the risk of souring his relationship with the fanbase that idolises him a lot if results do not pan out well on the pitch – it could be a relationship that is irreparable if it goes wrong.

But for the pay increase he will get and the feeling of managing a club he spent a lot of time at as a player, it is a move that Ainsworth has to make at this stage of his career.