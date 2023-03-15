“Obviously has talent” – Should Crystal Palace reignite interest in Swansea player after January near-miss? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace held talks over a deal for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe in January but couldn’t get a deal done, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

FLW understands that the Dutchman could leave the Championship club this summer but should the Eagles reignite their interest?

We pressed our writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I don’t think they should suddenly give up.

Of course, Palace need to get over the line in terms of safety in the Premier League as they are part of the gaggle of clubs that is still at risk from the drop, and it won’t be until they know what division they are in next season that they can really start making plans for 23/24.

That said, I think Piroe would be a good signing for either division as he has shown what he can do at Championship level and around the talent at Palace he would surely score goals, regardless of division next season.

He’s a player that obviously has talent and Palace have been good at plucking players out of the Championship and improving them so I see no reason why he would not be a hit at Selhurst Park.

Ned Holmes

Crystal Palace do need a central striker and there is no arguing with their record of signing EFL talent.

For all the attacking talent at Selhurst Park, it feels like they’ve missed a consistent goalscoring number nine for some time and Jordan Ayew is out of contract at the end of the season.

If reinforcements are sought then Joel Piroe should be considered. He’s a technical and athletic forward, whose record at Swansea has been outstanding.

38 goals since he moved to the club, during two seasons of transition, is a fantastic return and at just 23, he surely has his best seasons ahead of him.

It sounds as though he could well be on the move this summer and with his contract expiring in 2024, it could be a good time to make a move.

Toby Wilding

t does feel as though this could be one that is worth pursuing for Palace come the summer transfer window.

Patrick Vieira’s side continue to look as though they are largely relying on Wilfried Zaha in front of goal, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, there is a good chance they will have to look for others to fill that void.

Given Piroe has been a consistent goalscorer in a Swansea side that has yet to really deliver as a whole in his two years at the club, he may well have the goalscoring ability required to step into that role at Selhurst Park.

Indeed, he will be entering the final year of his contract at Swansea as well in the summer, which ought to make him an affordable target for the Eagles on top of that as well.

As a result, Piroe does look as though he has the potential to be a smart summer target for Palace.