QPR winger Chris Willock has been linked with reuniting with Mick Beale at Rangers, which has caught the attention of the Loftus Road faithful.

Willock is out of contract this summer but the Championship club have a 12-month option that they will surely trigger to ensure he doesn't leave as a free agent.

Rangers keen on QPR winger Chris Willock

According to the Daily Record, Beale is keen to bring Willock to Ibrox this summer as he looks to bolster his squad.

The report claims that the Scottish club believe the 25-year-old could be allowed to leave for free or cost "a bargain-basement fee" while it is said he is happy to move north of the border.

The winger was a key player under Mark Warburton and enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign while Beale was in charge but has fallen out of favour under Gareth Ainsworth.

How have QPR fans reacted to Rangers' interest in Chris Willock?

Beale and Willock have both been figures of much discussion over the past year for R's fans so it's no surprise that this update has got tongues wagging.

Some have shared their view on the situation...

While others are happy to see Willock leave...

And many have urged the club to get a good deal...