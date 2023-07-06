Derby County face financial obstacles in their potential summer pursuits of both Birmingham City's Scott Hogan and Ipswich Town's Freddie Ladapo, according to Derbyshire Live.

Paul Warne is searching for more forward firepower after last season's top scorer David McGoldrick turned down a new contract offer in favour of a move to boyhood club Notts County, who are back in the EFL after winning promotion from the National League in 2022/23.

Derby linked with Freddie Ladapo at Ipswich

Earlier this week, journalist Darren Wincoop reported that Ladapo had been identified by the Rams as a primary transfer target as they prepared for the upcoming campaign.

The East Midlands club are said to be keen to sign two new strikers this summer as they strengthen their squad ahead of a promotion push in 2023/24 and the Town forward, who helped Kieran McKenna's side go up last term, is on their radar.

But, according to Wincoop, the Tractor Boys are not currently willing to entertain any bids for the forward, who played for Warne at Rotherham United.

The physical striker is well suited to the Derby boss' preferred style of play and scored 21 times for Ipswich last term, including 17 in League One to take his total in the division to 66 in 201 games, but it looks as though a move to Pride Park is not on the cards in the summer transfer window.

Derby transfer double-blow

In a Q&A on Derbyshire Live, Leigh Curtis highlighted the financial issues that are likely to stop the Rams from bringing in Ladapo this summer.

He said: "Well, from my understanding, the money that he is on I just think that's just a non-starter. Not to mention the fact that Ipswich would pretty much want to command a healthy transfer fee."

Ladapo is under contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2025 while Town are in a strong place financially and have just won promotion to the Championship, which means they do not need to cash in on the forward.

The cost of a potential deal is a major obstacle in any potential pursuit of Hogan as well.

In the same Q&A, Birmingham Live's Brian Dick indicated that Hogan is "on really good money" at St Andrew's and that though he is entering the final year on his contract, a League One club are not likely to be able to make a move "make it worth his while" at this point.

The 31-year-old is believed to be someone that Blues "would potentially offload" in a bid to free up space on their wage bill following the arrival of forward duo Koji Miyoshi and Tyler Roberts.

Hogan has scored 24 goals across his last three seasons in the Championship and 34 in 129 appearances for Birmingham in total.

Birmingham 2023 summer signings

Blues have been one of the busier clubs in the second tier so far this summer.

Alongside the arrivals of Miyoshi, a free transfer from Royal Antwerp, and Roberts, in a six-figure move from Leeds United, the West Midlands club have also signed 21-year-old right-back Ethan Laird from Manchester United and landed Krystian Bielik permanently after his impressive loan from Derby County last season.