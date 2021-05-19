Obstacle underlined as Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore eye deal for 27-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have lost a chunk of their pulling power following relegation into League One, which could potentially scupper their chances of landing Reece James from Doncaster Rovers.

As per a report from the Sheffield Star, Darren Moore is keen on reuniting with James, who was his left-back at Doncaster prior to taking the job at Hillsborough.

The Owls have reportedly made checks on James, who is also out of contract with Doncaster this summer.

However, the offer of a new contract is on the table and Richie Wellens’ appointment has spelled out the direction that Doncaster are looking to move in.

Additionally, the report in the Sheffield Star has indicated that Wednesday’s relegation into the third tier of English football has made them a less attractive option this summer given that they are going to be equals with Doncaster in League One.

The 27-year-old made 43 appearances for Doncaster last season in League One, impressing despite the fact that the club’s play-off hopes began to fade after Moore’s exit.

James struck seven goals and registered two assists, producing real quality in the final third as well as versatility to play full-back and in midfield.

The Verdict

Granted, Wednesday and Doncaster are equals in League One next season, but in terms of stature, the Owls are superior.

The chance to go to Hillsborough and play under Moore again will appeal to James, who will have a lot to consider if an offer comes in from Wednesday.

Of course, Doncaster has been a great place for him to excel in recent seasons, so he will owe them the thought of staying put.

Your gut tells you, though, that this will be one to watch develop as both sides hit the gas with their preparation for 2021/22.

Thoughts? Let us know!