Obstacle to summer Middlesbrough, Man City deal highlighted

Middlesbrough would struggle to get anywhere close to Zack Steffen’s Manchester City wages were the goalkeeper to be available permanently in the summer, according to The Northern Echo.

The American is one of a number of loan signings that has impressed for the Championship club this season.

Steffen has started every league game when available and has been the clear first choice number one under Michael Carrick.

But he is set to return to Man City in the summer and is under contract at the Etihad until 2025.

According to The Northern Echo, Boro would like to keep hold of Steffen and Wolves loanee Ryan Giles heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the report claims that the Teessiders would struggle to get anywhere near the wages that the US international is on at Man City.

As per Capology, Steffen is currently on £45,962 a week, which is nearly double Boro’s highest earner.

Boro goalkeeper Luke Daniels is also out of contract in the summer, which could mean Liam Roberts is the only senior shot-stopper left at the Riverside in the summer.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that the North East club would love to keep hold of Steffen but it’s unlikely to be an easy deal to get done.

Convincing Man City to let the 27-year-old go may be tough enough and it remains to be seen what their valuation would be.

Steffen’s sizeable wages are another obstacle and one that may be hard to get around if they’re able to reach that stage.

Boro could well be looking for at least one new keeper this summer.