Obstacle to fresh Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest deal highlighted

Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to be able to pay the sort of fee Nottingham Forest will want for midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the summer unless they’re promoted, according to Lancs Live.

The Championship club had agreed a loan deal for O’Brien on the final day of the January transfer window but failed to get the paperwork sorted before the deadline.

Despite multiple appeals in a saga that dragged on for weeks, the EFL’s ruling that the transfer had not been completed stood.

The summer window represents Blackburn’s next opportunity to try and sign O’Brien but they’re not expected to be able to offer a competitive enough financial package unless they’re promoted this season.

That’s according to a Q&A from Lancs Live, who claim it is unlikely that Rovers will be able to pay the sort of fee Forest will demand for the former Huddersfield Town midfielder unless they’re preparing for the Premier League.

A loan-to-buy deal similar to the one agreed upon between the two clubs in January could work for Blackburn but is thought to not be something the City Ground outfit would be keen on.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds alongside Harry Toffolo as part of a £10 million double deal last summer.

The Verdict

The O’Brien saga looks to have soured the relationship between Blackburn and Forest – with Steve Cooper taking aim at the Championship club as a result – so you’d imagine the latter won’t be looking to do the former any favours.

If the Reds are still a Premier League side in the summer then they may look to cash in on the midfielder and it seems Rovers aren’t likely to be able to pay the sort of fee they’d be looking for.

That would change if they were promoted but as impressive as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been in recent weeks, they’ll need to cement their top six place and then win the play-offs to do that.

They’re fourth as things stand, so that’s not out of the question, but there is a long way still to go.