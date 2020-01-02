Obstacle on horizon will set tone for rest of Cardiff’s season under Harris: Comment

Cardiff City lost 6-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship last night.

A hat-trick from Nahki Wells, two from Bright Osayi-Samuel and one from Ebere Eze gave the home side their biggest win in over twenty years.

Will Vaulks added a late consolation for Neil Harris’ side, who drop from 10th to 12th with the loss – they now sit three points behind Millwall in 6th.

It’s Harris’ biggest defeat since taking charge of Cardiff and by some margin, but where do the club go from here?

For Cardiff, their next league game is against Swansea. Steve Cooper takes his Swans side across the coast of South Wales the weekend after next but for Harris, there couldn’t be a better possible way to bounce back from last night’s horror show than with a win over Swansea.

Neil Warnock oversaw Cardiff to a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but things are different now, for the most part anyway. Cardiff under Harris have been constantly going back-and-forth from potential play-off contenders, to mid-table lurkers.

That’s what has fans so frustrated – one week they seem like a team capable of going straight back up to the Premier League, with Harris the hero, and the next, they’re getting beaten 6-1 by a team who conceded five against Barnsley no more than a month ago.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Which midfielder played 457 times for Cardiff City between 2007 and 2017, scoring 96? Peter Whittingham Filip Kiss Craig Noone Joe Ralls

Form rarely goes into a derby game and there’s few in the Kingdom more tenacious than the South Wales derby. Not only is it a chance for Harris and Cardiff to rectify last night, and to get their season back on track, but it’s a chance for Harris win a lot of love.

There’s plenty of Cardiff fans who’ve been sitting on the fence regarding Harris, but a solid win over Swansea would instantly cement his name in the hearts of fans for at least the rest of the season.

A likeable, well-spoken manager who’s respectable footballing career has landed him the job at Cardiff, this now is crunch time.