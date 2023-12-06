Highlights Middlesbrough's pursuit of a permanent deal for Sam Greenwood may be hindered by the terms of his contract at Leeds.

Boro have an option to make the loan move permanent, but a pay increase clause upon promotion could complicate matters.

Premier League interest in Greenwood adds to the challenge for Middlesbrough, who need a strong finish to compete for promotion.

An obstacle has emerged involving Middlesbrough’s potential pursuit of a permanent deal for Sam Greenwood.

The forward is currently on loan at the Riverside from promotion rivals Leeds United.

Greenwood has become an important part of Michael Carrick’s first team plans on Teesside, featuring 14 times in the Championship since making the switch from Elland Road.

The 21-year-old has contributed four goals and two assists, with Boro aiming to fight for another top six finish in the league this year.

However, according to The Northern Echo, the terms of Greenwood’s contract at Leeds could prove a stumbling block in agreeing a permanent deal for the winger.

What is the latest Sam Greenwood transfer news?

It has previously been reported that Middlesbrough hold an option to turn the player’s loan move into a permanent one.

This would cost the Championship side just £1.5 million, provided Greenwood is open to the move.

But a clause in his contract at Leeds means that the club gaining promotion would entitle him to a pay increase.

It is believed that this would be a significant increase on his current pay package, which could complicate things for Middlesbrough, especially if they remain in the second division as well.

Boro are keen to organise a deal to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis, with the club impressed with his performances so far this season.

Yet they may not be able to offer him a contract that matches his one Leeds when it comes to wages, which could prove problematic.

Greenwood has also attracted the interest of a number of Premier League sides, including the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

This could complicate matters even further, as the player may prioritise playing in the top flight rather than with Boro, further emphasising their need to compete for a top six finish this season.

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table after 19 games.

Inconsistent form has kept them from maintaining the same pace as the likes of Leeds, who sit third in the standings.

Related Joe Worrall transfer latest: Middlesbrough eye Nottingham Forest raid after Steve Cooper snub, Leeds United alternative considered Nottingham Forest club captain Joe Worrall has found Premier League minutes hard to come by and has been linked with a move away from the City Ground

The gap between the two clubs is 11 points, with Boro five adrift of the top six going into this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

A 3-2 defeat last weekend at Elland Road extended the gap between the two rivals, with Greenwood missing the game due to eligibility rules.

The forward is likely to return to Carrick’s team this weekend when Boro host another promotion rival in Ipswich Town on 9 December.

Can Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis?

Middlesbrough have the strongest position to sign Greenwood at the moment due to their option to buy clause in their loan agreement with Leeds.

However, it could be worth nothing if the player has no interest in making the move to Boro on a permanent basis.

The allure of competing in the Premier League could be too much for him to turn down at this stage of his career, so Carrick will need to do some strong convincing to make him think otherwise.

Otherwise, Boro need to improve their form and catch up on the top six in order to keep their promotion hopes alive in 2024.