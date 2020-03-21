‘Obsessed’, ‘Rent free’ – These Leeds United fans aim digs at Nottingham Forest after club post

Nottingham Forest showed a full-match replay of their 7-3 victory against Leeds United yesterday and some Whites fans have aimed digs at the Midlands club in response.

With all EFL fixtures suspended until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 outbreak, clubs are having to be creative to keep fans entertained.

Forest turned to a game from the archive yesterday to give their supporters their fill of football.

They rolled the clock back eight years to a hammering at Elland Road, when Steve Cotterill’s Forest side beat the Whites 7-3 on their home turf.

Garath McCleary proved the hero for the Reds, scoring four times as Leeds let in seven goals at home for the first time in their history.

The Reds have had the better of Leeds in the last two seasons–winning twice at the City Ground and holding them to draws at Elland Road.

Despite that, the Whites have had better fortunes in the Championship this season and are top of the table–11 points above Forest.

Think you know Leeds? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

It appears Leeds fans did not take kindly to the Midlands club bringing up some bad memories and many took to Twitter to aim digs at the Reds.

Read the reaction of Forest supporters here:

Living in the past pal — Jonny Beecham 💙💛 (@JBeech6479) March 20, 2020

Rent free — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) March 20, 2020

Very TINPOT — Ryan Adair 💙💛 (@adairftb) March 20, 2020

Obsessed — ian scaife 💙💛 (@ianscaife1) March 20, 2020

Was that your last win? — Joe Bloggs (@Iwasneverer) March 20, 2020