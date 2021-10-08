‘Obsessed’, ‘Bless’ – Many Sunderland fans hit back at Newcastle’s Paul Dummett after message

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has aimed a dig at Sunderland after his club’s recent big-money takeover, which has caused a stir among the Black Cats fanbase.

The Premier League club confirmed yesterday that after a saga that has worn on for years, a group led by the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia – have completed their takeover.

Though there are question marks over the new ownership due to the accusations of human rights abuses aimed at the Saudi state, the Premier League approved the takeover leading to celebrations on Tyneside.

Dummett, a Newcastle-born player that has come through the North East club’s academy system, couldn’t help but aim a dig at the Magpies North East rivals on Twitter as he posted an image from their 2020/21 League One play-off semi-final defeat.

Dummett has made 201 appearances for Newcastle but has not featured in the 2021/22 campaign and has never beaten Sunderland, having lost all four of the games he’s played against the Black Cats.

Only a true expert on Sunderland will get these 27 Black Cats quiz questions correct

1 of 27 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885

Unsurprisingly, his dig has caused a stir among the Stadium of Light faithful with plenty of Sunderland fans wasting no time offering a response.

Read their reaction here:

Massive thing to happen to Newcastle and you tweet about Sunderland, You won’t be there much longer, we will have the last laugh at this https://t.co/1F7IGT3h5s — Claire Wigham (@Clairesafc7) October 8, 2021

You will be playing for Gateshead in January 🤫 https://t.co/tRjOSgPwUa — Anieron Turner (@AnieronTurner) October 7, 2021

Obsessed. He's gonna be one of the first out the door anarl thats the mad thing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SpvgZEgRE4 — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@FORSTERSAFC) October 7, 2021

No tweets about Newcastle takeover but his first one is about little old Sunderland. Bless. https://t.co/PDk3crHUs6 — Tommy Scurfield (@TCS_21) October 7, 2021

biggest day in their history and they’re sat tweeting about us. We are truly enormous https://t.co/qWw2XYUXH9 — Lewis (@lewisbairdv2) October 7, 2021

You’ve already been transfer listed pal. Better luck next time. https://t.co/AICHWs3WuK — Lee (@LJM98) October 7, 2021

You’ve just played your last game for the club mate and all you think about is tweeting a photo of a former Sunderland player missing a sitter? Obsessed. https://t.co/xoCQHkMY4h — Joe Stuart (@joseph00stuart) October 7, 2021

The biggest day in their history and even the players are tweeting about us. We really do live rent free in their heads. https://t.co/iwGEnqXoA9 — Allan Davis (@AL_SNR58) October 7, 2021