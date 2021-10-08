Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Obsessed’, ‘Bless’ – Many Sunderland fans hit back at Newcastle’s Paul Dummett after message

Published

9 mins ago

on

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has aimed a dig at Sunderland after his club’s recent big-money takeover, which has caused a stir among the Black Cats fanbase. 

The Premier League club confirmed yesterday that after a saga that has worn on for years, a group led by the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia – have completed their takeover.

Though there are question marks over the new ownership due to the accusations of human rights abuses aimed at the Saudi state, the Premier League approved the takeover leading to celebrations on Tyneside.

Dummett, a Newcastle-born player that has come through the North East club’s academy system, couldn’t help but aim a dig at the Magpies North East rivals on Twitter as he posted an image from their 2020/21 League One play-off semi-final defeat.

Dummett has made 201 appearances for Newcastle but has not featured in the 2021/22 campaign and has never beaten Sunderland, having lost all four of the games he’s played against the Black Cats.

Unsurprisingly, his dig has caused a stir among the Stadium of Light faithful with plenty of Sunderland fans wasting no time offering a response.

