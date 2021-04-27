O’Brien stays, 22-year-old arrives: An early look at how Huddersfield Town’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Huddersfield Town continue to underwhelm in the Championship under Carlos Corberan, despite a positive start to the campaign.

Corberan’s initial arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium brought positivity to Huddersfield, which was matched by a steady, yet unspectacular, first-half of 2020/21.

However, injuries have pinched since the turn of the year and results have suffered.

The Terriers have been free falling into a relegation battle for some weeks and a 5-2 defeat at the hands of a Blackburn Rovers, who have had struggles of their own, was a sign of exactly where the Terriers are.

On the horizon is a huge summer transfer window, with a number of players out of contract and looking set to leave the club.

They will, then, need replacing and those that come in have to elevate the squad and complement what’s already there under Corberan, should he be retained as head coach.

With that in mind, we take a look at what the club’s starting XI could potentially look like next season…