O’Brien starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland will be looking to build on a strong performance over Blackpool in the EFL Cup in midweek, when they return to league action on Saturday.

The Black Cats ran out 3-2 winners over the Championship side, with Aiden O’Brien netting an impressive hat-trick to see them progress to the Third Round of the competition.

Lee Johnson will be eager to see his side turn out another strong showing this weekend, when they take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams at The Stadium of Light.

The Chairboys are currently sat second in the League One table, and are unbeaten after three wins from their opening four matches in this year’s campaign.

We take a look at the predicted Sunderland starting XI for the clash against Gareth Ainsworth’s side this weekend.

Antony Patterson is likely to retain his place in the starting XI for this one, with the shot-stopper impressing between the posts in Lee Burge’s absence.

Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle are set to return to the team, after being rested during their win over Blackpool in midweek, although Doyle was named amongst the substitutes.

Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game in their recent league win over AFC Wimbledon, and he could operate at full-back for Lee Johnson’s side again here.

Daniel Neil makes up the Sunderland defence, with the youngster looking to build on some strong showings in the early stages of this year’s campaign.

Elliot Embleton and Luke O’Nien have caught the eye for the Black Cats so far this season, and the Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping that the latter can shake of an injury sustained in the win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Aiden McGeady is likely to captain the side for this one, with the experienced Irishman’s creative threat expected to cause Wycombe problems on Saturday.

Alex Pritchard has operated in the CAM role for the majority of the 2021/22 season so far, and that’s expected to remain the case against the Chairboys.

We could see one change in the team, with Aiden O’Brien potentially coming into the starting XI, with the winger netting a hat-trick against Blackpool in the EFL Cup. He could replace Lynden Gooch in the team for this one.

Ross Stewart has started all of Sunderland’s league matches this season, and will be hoping he can trouble Wycombe in front of a Sunderland crowd that will be hoping to see their side come away with three points to show for their efforts.