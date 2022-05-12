O’Brien starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Luton on Friday night

Huddersfield Town begin their play-off campaign tomorrow night against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Carlos Corberan’s side enter the play-offs on a four game winning run and having finished the season seven points better off than Luton.

For many neutrals, they are the favourites to progress to Wembley because of that, despite the test that a Nathan Jones side will always provide.

Key for Corberan could well be the fitness of Lewis O’Brien who has been nursing an abdominal problem heading into the play-offs.

“The situation with the squad is positive,” Corberan explained. “We will train again today and that will allow me to see which players can be available.

“O’Brien will train and, if he trains well, he will be available. If he is not training well because he feels a problem, I will make a decision like I did in the previous weeks.”

As our graphic shows, we expect O’Brien to be involved at Kenilworth Road tomorrow if he’s come through training, such is his importance.

That importance heightens when you consider that Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson won’t feature, despite Corberan welcoming them back into training: “Sorba Thomas is going to train. Matty Pearson is going to train. It’s been a long time since they trained with the group but it’s important that these characters are close to the team right now.

“No chance (of Thomas or Pearson starting). They have been a long time injured.”

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

As it is, then, we could see Ollie Turton join Levi Colwill and Tom Lees as part of the back-three ahead of Lee Nicholls in goal.

Harry Toffolo is an automatic pick at left wing-back, whilst Pipa’s selection is probably more up for debate. However, in the absence of Thomas’ creativity, he could be a useful outlet.

O’Brien, meanwhile, slots into a three-man midfield with Jon Russell and Jonathan Hogg, who is also a contender to play in defence with Colwill and Lees.

Finally, in attack, you’d expect to see Danny Ward leading the line, whilst Danel Sinani might be favoured ahead of Duane Holmes in a supporting role, given how he tends to influence games from the start rather than the bench.