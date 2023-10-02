Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

After failing to win any of their first seven league games of the season, Boro made it back-to-back victories with a 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The visitors started strongly and established a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes thanks to a double from in-form midfielder Riley McGree, but the Hornets responded well and Vakoun Bayo halved the deficit in the 19th minute.

Watford equalised shortly after half time through Wesley Hoedt, but Boro restored their advantage in the 63rd minute when Josh Coburn fired home to seal all three points.

Michael Carrick's moved out of the relegation zone and up to 21st with the victory, but it will be a tough test against a Cardiff side who currently sit sixth in the table having won their last four league games.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Boro could line up against the Bluebirds.

GK: Seny Dieng

Dieng has proven to be an excellent addition for Boro since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers this summer.

The 28-year-old has made a number of key saves this season, but he will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign on Tuesday night.

RB: Rav van den Berg

Van den Berg is another summer signing who has impressed so far this season.

The 19-year-old is a centre-back by trade, but he has been preferred to Tommy Smith at right-back in recent weeks, and after earning praise from Carrick, he should keep his place.

CB: Dael Fry

It was an injury-disrupted end to last season for Fry, but he has regained his place in the team this campaign.

The 26-year-old has been an ever-present in the league so far, and he will start once again.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan missed the victory over the Hornets through illness, but if he has recovered, he should come straight back into the team against the Bluebirds.

Should Lenihan be unavailable, Paddy McNair will continue to deputise.

LB: Lukas Engel

It has been a tough start to life on Teesside for Engel since his summer move from Silkeborg, and he has not featured since being substituted at half time against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien has featured at left-back in recent weeks, but the on-loan Nottingham Forest man suffered an ankle injury against Watford, with Carrick admitting that he is "fearing the worst", so Engel could be handed another opportunity.

CM: Jonny Howson

Now 35 years of age, captain Howson remains a key influence for Boro and a consistent performer at Championship level.

With a goal and an assist in his previous two games, Howson will be keen to maintain his impressive form.

CM: Hayden Hackney

Academy product Hackney has formed an excellent partnership with Howson since breaking into the first team last season.

Hackney has started all 12 games in all competitions for Boro this campaign, and it seems he is one of the first names on Carrick's team sheet.

RW: Isaiah Jones

It was a tough season last year for Jones as he struggled for game time, but he is back in favour this campaign.

Jones has started the last two games for Boro, and he has shown glimpses that he is getting back to his best.

AM: Matt Crooks

Crooks is another player who has been a regular this season after his minutes were limited last term.

After providing two assists against Watford, Crooks will be hoping for more goal involvements on Tuesday night.

LW: Riley McGree

McGree surprisingly found himself out of the side at the start of the season, but he is cementing his place in the team after some outstanding performances in recent weeks.

The Australia international has scored three goals in his last two games, and he will be keen to get on the scoresheet once again against Cardiff.

ST: Josh Coburn

Coburn has been picked ahead of big-money summer signing Emmanuel Latte Lath in recent weeks.

After scoring his first goal of the season against Watford, Coburn will hoping to add to his tally on Tuesday night.