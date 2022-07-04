O’Brien, Ingason: The Norwich City weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Norwich City will be striving to immediately return to the Premier League when the 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway later this month.

The Canaries, who finished bottom of England’s top-tier last time out, have proven to be a level above in the Championship but have struggled when they have made it to the Premier League over the last few years.

With Dean Smith possessing his first summer to assemble a squad that can challenge for glory during the 2022/23 season, he will be eager to complete his summer business as early as possible.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning the Norfolk club that has surfaced over the weekend…

Lewis O’Brien

Norwich City have been credited with an interest in exciting Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Premier League club Nottingham Forest are readying a £10 million bid for the 23-year-old which could hinder Norwich’s progress if they do look to strengthen their interest.

25 quiz questions about Norwich City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 1. What division does Daniel Farke currently coach in? Championship Bundesliga Austrian Bundesliga Ligue 1

Leeds United and Crystal Palace have also been interested in moves for the exciting midfielder in the past, with Huddersfield standing strong with a high price tag.

Given the level of previous top-tier interest, combined with the fact that a lengthy period of the summer is left, it would appear that this would be a difficult deal for Smith and Co. to complete.

Kristall Máni Ingason

Norwich have also been linked with exciting Icelandic prospect Kristall Máni Ingason, with a report from Iceland suggesting that the Canaries are ‘very interested’ in the 20-year-old.

The midfielder, who plays his football for Icelandic league and cup champions Vikingur Reykjavík is also wanted by Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

A report from the Eastern Daily Press claims that Dean Smith is in the market for a creative midfielder, with Ingason a potential option for the former Aston Villa manager to consider.

Netting seven goals and providing a further six assists in 17 games in all competitions last time out, Ingason has started the new campaign with two goals in two Champions League qualifiers.

Ingason is also a full Iceland international, making his senior debut for his debut earlier in the year.