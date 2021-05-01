O’Brien in, Cantwell out: An early look at how Norwich City’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

There can be no questioning the fact that this has been an excellent season for Norwich City.

Following their relegation from the Premier League after just one year in the top-flight of English football last season, the Canaries have produced the perfect response to that.

Daniel Farke’s side have wasted no time in securing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season, and are now on the cusp of securing their return to the top-flight as Championship champions.

That, of course, means that the Carrow Road club are set for a vital summer transfer window over the next few months, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, as they look to build a squad capable of keeping Norwich in the Premier League on a long-term basis this time around.

So how could that effect the squad that the Canaries start life back in the Premier League with on the opening day of next season?

Here, we’ve taken a look at what Norwich’s starting XI might look like early next season, based on issues ranging from transfer rumours to contract situations.