O’Brien in, Billing Out: The best combined Huddersfield Town XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town have been through an eventful period over the last five years that have seen them be promoted to the Premier League in the 2016–17 season and now pushing for the top-six this term.

The Terriers achieved promotion to the Premier League and then managed to maintain their status under David Wagner in the 2016–17 and 2017/18 campaigns. That was an excellent period for Huddersfield who would not have even dreamed that they could reach those heights when the German first took over.

However, the following season saw Wagner’s spell at Huddersfield come to an end after a dismal start in the Premier League. The Terriers turned to Jan Siewert to try and keep them up against the odds, but he was unable to do so and they were relegated in March and had to prepare for life back in the Championship.

Siewert was replaced by Danny Cowley not long into the 2019–20 season and he managed to eventually guide the Terriers to safety in the Championship with Karlan Grant’s form vital in helping them secure an 18th place finish.

Despite that though, Cowley left the club the following summer and was replaced by current boss Carlos Corberan.

Corberan endured a mixed first season as Huddersfield manager last term, with him guiding the club to a 20th place finish. Things have been much better so far this term and the Terriers head into the international break in eighth place in the table.

So, with all that has gone on at Huddersfield in the last five years, we have had a go at selecting the best combined XI that they have during that time. Do you agree with our selection?

It was not an easy selection to make this one considering the amount of impressive performers that Huddersfield have had during this period.

However, a 4-3-3 has been adopted as the best way for getting the best out of the team selected.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What nationality is Aaron Mooy? Australian English Scottish Welsh

In goal, Danny Ward edges out Jonas Lossl here because of the excellent form he managed to produce during the Terriers’ promotion winning campaign. The keeper managed to record 11 clean sheets in his 43 Championship appearances that term and averaged two saves per game. While he also saved three penalties in the shootout win against Reading at Wembley.

At right-back, Tommy Smith had to get a place in this side due to the performances that he also produced for Huddersfield during their promotion winning season. The defender managed to score four goals and provide ten assists in that campaign and he also played a key part in them surviving the drop the following year in the top-flight.

In the left-back position, Harry Toffolo edges out Chirs Lowe. That is because he has been a very strong performer for the Terriers since he made the move from Lincoln City. The defender is enjoying a good season to date this term registering one goal and two assists in 14 Championship appearances.

At the heart of the defence, a pairing of Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele has been selected due to the pair’s excellent performances for the Terriers in that promotion winning season. Schindler also was a strong performer in the Premier League and in the Championship as well in the seasons that followed before his departure.

In the midfield three, Aaron Mooy had to be included due to his impressive form in the Terriers’ promotion winning season and in their first campaign back in the top-flight. While Jonathan Hogg has been consistent as ever in the last five years and Lewis O’Brien has emerged as one of the best young midfielders outside of the Premier League.

Upfront it was hard to leave out Nahki Wells, but we have gone for Steve Mounie because he did make an impact in the Premier League in his first season for Huddersfield. Although he never got as much service as he needed, he was still useful for the Terriers.

Elias Kachunga earns a place in this side for being the Terriers’ top scorer in their promotion winning campaign. While Karlan Grant had to earn a place here for almost single handily keeping the club in the Championship in their first season following relegation.