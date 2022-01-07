Obafemi starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday

Swansea face a tough test against Southampton in the cup this weekend and whilst they have looked bright and bold under the leadership of Russell Martin, they’ll have to step it up again against Premier League opposition.

In the Championship this campaign, the Swans have looked sharp at times and picked up some good results but have now gone three games without picking up a single point – and they’ll want to change that this weekend.

Their last outing was a humbling 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The Welsh outfit will need to change their fortunes soon, otherwise the side could be called into question sooner rather than later.

This is the cup though and the Swans could field a much-rotated side. So who is likely to play for the club this weekend?

It’s likely to be a team of change when compared to last time they played in the Championship, largely down to keeping the fitness of their main players, incorporating some rotation and perhaps even putting some players in the shop window.

There are some players selected here as a necessity rather than as a want too – for example, Kyle Naughton could feature on the right with Ethan Laird having departed and now meaning the Swans are short in that area.

However, it’s a great chance for some youngsters and reserve players to shine. Michael Obafemi joined the club to much hype and now could get the chance to shine against higher tier opposition from the get-go. Behind him, Liam Cullen could be out the door this month and a good showing here could increase the interest in him.

Yan Dhanda is creative but hasn’t had much chance to shine so far this season – this weekend he could get the opportunity.

In midfield, Flynn Downes is highly regarded and Liam Walsh deserves a chance too and at the back, there are a number of other names that will all want to take this chance with both hands – including goalkeeper Steven-Andreas Bender.