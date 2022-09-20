Obafemi in: With everyone fully fit, is this Swansea City’s strongest XI?

Swansea City have had an underwhelming start to the season, with Russell Martin’s side 16th in the table at this early stage.

After a mixed first campaign in charge, many had thought the Swans would kick-on now but it hasn’t happened yet, although there’s still time for the Welsh side to climb the table over the coming weeks and months.

In fairness, Martin will feel he hasn’t had a settled squad to pick from, and here we look at what could potentially be his best XI if everyone was fit and firing…

In truth, there are many spots in the XI that are debatable and it starts in goal, which is backed up by the fact Andy Fisher has played seven times this season but is no longer first choice.

We’ve gone with Steven Benda because whilst he isn’t technically as good as Fisher, he is a good all-round keeper.

In defence, Nathan Wood is unfortunate to miss out but Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton and Harry Darling are a good defensive trio, particularly in terms of playing in the style that Martin wants, as they’re all capable in possession.

Out wide, Ryan Manning and Matthew Sorinola have been regulars and they are suited to this system as it allows them to get up and down the flank all game.

Moving to the midfield, Matt Grimes and Joe Allen have a good mix of qualities and they should help the Swans control play, even if they haven’t been at their best so far this season.

In the final third, there are some big calls to make.

We’ve gone with Jamie Paterson but some will rightly say he hasn’t been the same player this season, but it’s hard to ignore his excellent return of nine goals and nine assists last season.

Getting the attacking midfielder fit and focused, if possible, has to be a priority for Martin as he can be a matchwinner at this level.

It’s a similar story with Michael Obafemi, with some of the support unhappy with how he has handled himself after summer transfer speculation. Again, that stance is understandable but 12 goals in 32 last season shows we are talking about a striker who can score goals and he does have quality.

Of course, Joel Piroe is an obvious pick and has established himself as the main man for Swansea, but he needs the support cast to step up if he is going to fire the side up the league.

