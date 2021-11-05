Oakley starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Reading on Saturday

Birmingham are in the middle of some very good form and have put a nice run together that has seen them rise up to 13th in the Championship table.

Reading on the other hand have dropped in the standings – and the Blues will therefore fancy their chances of getting a victory against them at the weekend.

They’ll certainly be on a high after bagging a superb 3-0 win over Bristol City. It seems as though the Blues have finally found the right strategy to not only bag goals frequently but keep opposition sides out, scoring five in their last two and conceding none.

Before this superb run of four games unbeaten, Lee Bowyer’s men had failed to score in their last five fixtures and were shipping goals freely – but things are finally starting to click for Birmingham and they’ll be hoping to keep that run going against Reading. Here then, is the predicted XI for that game against the Royals.

Birmingham actually have a relatively small squad and it’s a worry because two of the players who featured in the game against Bristol City could be struggling with injuries and therefore may miss their next fixture against Reading.

One of those faces is Dion Sanderson, who was taken off at half-time. His replacement at the interval, Harlee Dean, is very likely to step in from the start in his absence against the Royals.

The next injury comes on the right hand side of the field, which is a worry considering they are already without Maxime Colin. Jordan Graham is another who picked up a knock and may not feature in this next tie – and it leaves the Blues with very little options in that area.

The player who had to step in during the game was youngster Jordan James and although he could be given the nod again, his age and relative lack of experience or gametime with the club so far might mean Lee Bowyer looks elsewhere for his replacement. He could turn to Marcel Oakley, who does play on the right albeit as more of a right-back.

He did bag a goal in the EFL Cup for them though and has featured for them in the league since – so he may have to come in here and fill the position while Graham is sidelined.

The good news for Blues fans though is that the forward three of Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Riley McGree all remain fit – and should definitely keep their spots in the side.