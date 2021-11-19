Oakley starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Hull on Saturday

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on struggling Hull City tomorrow afternoon.

Lee Bowyer’s side had been on a three-game winning streak before losing at home to Reading last time out, when an injury-hit Blues were beaten 2-1.

Unfortunately for the boss, those fitness concerns haven’t really eased over the international break, with Jordan Graham, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen and Ivan Sanchez all missing the trip up north.

However, Dion Sanderson is back, and here we look at the XI we expect Bowyer to go with for the clash…

Defensively, the lack of options means the side basically picks itself. Matija Sarkic has done well in goal this season, so he will start, with Sanderson’s return a huge boost considering his pace and quality at the back.

Marc Roberts will be in the centre of the three, with the only real dilemma facing Bowyer whether to go with Mitch Roberts or Harlee Dean. Given this is an away game where it could be physical, you would expect the experienced Dean to get the nod.

The wing-back options are also very limited for Bowyer. Youngster Marcel Oakley was given a start against the Royals, and he did well, so he should start on the right. Meanwhile, Jeremie Bela will give a direct, quick threat on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner have emerged as the preferred pairing and should continue, with those two giving Riley McGree the freedom to get forward, as the Australian has done superbly in recent weeks.

Up top, Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan have had a decent run together and they’re starting to show signs they could click, so you would expect them two to be in the XI against the Tigers. Therefore, Lukas Jutkiewicz will have to continue in the role as impact sub.

Thoughts? What team would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.