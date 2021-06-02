Sky Bet League One
‘O yes’, ‘Absolute bargain’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by fresh update concerning Wolves player
Sunderland are reportedly set to make an opening bid of £2 million as they look to sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson permanently, which has drawn an excited response from many Black Cats fans.
The 21-year-old joined the North East club on loan last season and was hugely impressive before injury ruled him out of the latter part of the campaign.
With just a year left on his deal at Molineux, it seems Sanderson could be on the move this summer and the Black Cats appear keen to ensure he makes the switch to the Stadium of Light.
According to Football Insider, Sunderland are set to make a £2 million opening bid for the centre-back, who Wolves are ready to let leave.
Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is said to be leading the pursuit of Sanderson, having kept in constant contact with his counterpart at Wolves last term.
It is understood that there are Championship and Premier League clubs interested but the League One outfit hope that the relationships the 21-year-old built in the 2020/21 campaign can convince him to move to Wearside.
Missing out on promotion was a frustrating blow for Sunderland but this latest update certainly seems to have excited many fans of the North East club.
Read their reaction here:
