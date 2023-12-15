Highlights Stoke City manager Alex Neil was sacked after a fourth consecutive league defeat, leaving the team without a permanent replacement.

Alex Neil was dismissed as Stoke City manager following a fourth league defeat in a row, with the Potters yet to appoint a successor.

Neil was sacked earlier this week on the back of Saturday's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which was a fourth loss on the bounce and stretched their winless run to six games.

The Potters have struggled for form for much of this season, with the team sitting 20th place in the table after Neil’s final game last weekend. Paul Gallagher has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Gallagher oversaw a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City on Tuesday night to end the side’s losing run. An 89th minute equaliser from Harry Darling gave the Welsh outfit a point on their visit to the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City manager search latest

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace watched Stoke’s draw with Swansea from the stands of the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old is one of several names that has been linked with the vacancy.

Dean Smith had also been linked but the former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss has reached an agreement with US outfit Charlotte FC to take over as their latest manager.

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson had his odds slashed by bookies regarding the Stoke vacancy in recent days. However, according to Elliott Jackson, there have been no suggestions from within the club that the Potters are pursuing a move for the Dane.

According to reports from BBC 5Live's Aaron Paul, Stoke have met with Lee Carsley to discuss the possibility of him taking over at the Bet365 Stadium. It has since been revealed that the Potters are looking to hire a proven EFL coach.

According to Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, Eustace and Tony Mowbray, who was sacked by Sunderland earlier this month, are two of the current front runners, with ex-Fulham boss Slavisa Jakanovic also on their radar.

The Telegraph's John Percy has reported that former Rangers boss Michael Beale and recently sacked Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom have also been placed on their shortlist.

Nuno Santo and Stoke latest

According to Stoke on Trent Live Nuno Espirito Santo was recently named the new bookies' favourite to become the next Potters manager, with his odds plummeting on Wednesday.

However, Pete Smith has since elaborated on this and revealed that he understands the former Wolves and Spurs head coach "hasn’t applied for the Stoke job nor spoken to the club about the vacancy."

He is not thought to be in the running, in spite of his vast experience in the EFL with Wolves through winning promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Stoke's next manager verdict

Of course, Nuno Santo was always likely to be a bit of a long shot, with his record in the top-flight of English football, let alone the EFL.

Eustace is an obvious choice, given that he is currently out of work, and his stock is arguably higher since leaving Birmingham, with the job Wayne Rooney has done since.

Mowbray would also be a safe pair of hands who fits the criteria of having a wealth of experience in English football, but Stoke need to make the decision sooner rather than later, especially when considering their predicament in the league table.