With the transfer window now closed, Norwich City, and all other clubs in the EFL for that matter, have done all they can in terms of spending money or bringing in loans to strengthen their squad ahead of January.

Fortunately for Norwich City, whilst they did not spend much cash during the summer, the club were still able to do what, at this stage, appears to be some good business.

Indeed, in total there were ten new arrivals at Carrow Road in the previous window, only two of which the club paid a fee for. The rest mostly frees, barring Ui-jo Hwang from Nottingham Forest, who arrived on loan.

With the above in mind, and the international break upon us, we thought it would be a great time to look at each club's transfers, and shape up their best XI following the completion of the transfer window.

That said, here is what we think is the strongest Norwich City XI at present. Please note, with injuries to the likes of Grant Hanley, Josh Sargent and others, we have excluded them from selection this time.

GK: Angus Gunn

With Tim Krul having departed the club for Luton Town this summer, there is no debate on who is the best goalkeeper and the current number one at the club.

That said, having been number one at Millwall last seaosn, George Long will hope to compete with Gunn in the long run.

For now, though, the position is Gunn's.

RB: Jack Stacey

In at right-back comes Jack Stacey.

Stacey joined the Canaries on a free transfer this summer and given Max Aarons' exit, was a very welcomed arrival.

CB: Shane Duffy

Another experienced summer arrival on a free transfer, Shane Duffy gets the nod at centre-back in this XI.

The former Irish international has started all five Championship matches since his arrival at Carrow Road.

CB: Ben Gibson

Alongside Duffy in the best current Norwich City XI, another experienced defender in Ben Gibson gets our pick.

It will be interesting to see if Gibson and Duffy keep their place when Grant Hanley returns from injury.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

23-year-old Sam McCallum is a decent option but Dimitris Giannoulis is the clear first choice at left-back at present for Norwich.

The 27-year-old looks a shoe-in under Wagner this season.

CM: Kenny McLean

In central midfield, Kenny McLean has been a regular under David Wagner so far this season and gets our nod, too.

At 31, the Scottish international has plenty of experience to offer this side.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Alongside McLean, Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara is our selection.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and registered two assists last season and will no doubt add to that tally as the season progresses.

CAM/CF: Ashley Barnes

Playing in a deeper role behind the striker, Ashley Barnes features in this XI, too.

Barnes joined on a free from Burnley in the summer and will be hoping for back-to-back promotions.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

On the left it is an easy decision given his form so far this season.

Rowe has started the campaign in fine form and Norwich will be hoping it continues for some time to come.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

The experienced Swiss international gets the nod on the right in this XI.

Had a very successful few seasons with Young Boys, which Norwich would love him to replicate at Carrrow Road.

ST: Adam Idah

Last but not least, with Josh Sargent currently injured, we've gone with Adam Idah through the middle in this XI.

Rest assured, though, were Sargent fit, he would have made the cut.