Highlights Key takeaways:

Liverpool has had an improved season and currently sits second in the Premier League.

The EFL Cup represents an opportunity for Liverpool to win a trophy after last season's disappointment.

Liverpool could make some changes to their starting lineup against West Ham, giving younger players a chance to shine.

Liverpool take on West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup at Anfield on Wednesday night.

After a disappointing season which saw the club finish fifth in the Premier League last season, it has been a much-improved campaign for Liverpool so far.

While Jurgen Klopp's side suffered disappointment as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by rivals Manchester United on Sunday, they have lost just one of their opening 17 league games, and they currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Premier League Table (As it stands December 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 17 20 39 2 Liverpool 17 21 38 3 Aston Villa 17 16 38 4 Manchester City 17 20 34 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 12 33 6 Newcastle United 17 5 29 7 Manchester United 17 -3 28 8 West Ham United 17 -1 27

The Reds have also enjoyed success in the EFL Cup, beating Leicester City and Bournemouth to progress to the quarter-finals, and after failing to win a trophy last season, the competition represents an excellent opportunity for Jurgen Klopp's side to secure some silverware.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Liverpool could line up against West Ham.

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has firmly established himself as Liverpool's second choice goalkeeper behind Alisson, and he has started in the two previous rounds of the EFL Cup this season.

The 25-year-old has an excellent history in the competition, scoring the winning penalty in the final against Chelsea in 2022, and he will be keen to play a key role once again this campaign.

RB: Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the Reds' first choice right-back this season, but Klopp could see the game as an opportunity to give him a well-earned rest.

That could open the door for Gomez to start, and the 26-year-old is always a reliable performer whenever called upon.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Konate has frequently partnered Virgin van Dijk at centre-back for Liverpool this season, and with Joel Matip set for a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury, he is likely to receive plenty of game time in the remainder of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has contributed to six clean sheets in his 17 appearances this season, and he will be hoping to help his side to another shutout in this one.

CB: Jarell Quansah

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League One, Quansah has been involved with the Liverpool first team this season.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his 12 appearances in all competitions this campaign, and after stating his desire to become a regular for the club, this game offers him another chance to stake his claim.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas

With Andy Robertson currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, Tsimikas has been given an extended run in the team at left-back.

The 27-year-old has performed well defensively, but he has also been a threat going forward, providing three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

CM: Harvey Elliott

Elliott may not have received as much game time as he would have liked this season, with many of his 22 appearances coming as a substitute, but he has made a number of important contributions, most notably scoring a late winner against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The 20-year-old has started in both the previous rounds of the EFL Cup, and he is likely to be given another opportunity against West Ham.

CM: Wataru Endo

Central midfield was a problem area for Liverpool last season, and while he was not the most high-profile addition, joining from Stuttgart for a fee of £16 million, Endo has been a shrewd addition.

Endo has featured more regularly for the Reds in recent weeks, and with Alexis Mac Allister sidelined and Ryan Gravenberch doubtful for the visit of West Ham, he could start once again.

CM: Curtis Jones

Academy graduate Jones has become an important part of the Liverpool first team in recent years.

Many of Jones' 15 appearances this season have come from the bench, but he seems likely to start against the Hammers.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Salah is Liverpool's top scorer so far this season with 14 goals to his name in all competitions, but Klopp is facing a big decision over whether to rest his star man in this one.

The 31-year-old started in the last round of the EFL Cup against Bournemouth, and with Klopp seemingly taking the competition seriously this season, he could play him once again.

ST: Cody Gakpo

With Darwin Nunez failing to find the back of the net since the fourth round tie against Bournemouth in early November, Klopp could opt to make a change up front.

Gakpo has scored in both of the previous rounds of the EFL Cup this season, and the Dutchman will be keen to continue his excellent record in the tournament against West Ham.

LW: Luis Diaz

Diaz is another player who could be rested on Wednesday night, but with Diogo Jota and Ben Doak currently unavailable, Klopp's options in the forward areas are limited.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he will be keen to add to that tally against the Hammers.