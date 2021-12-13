‘Null and void the season’ – These Millwall fans react as potential player issue revealed

Jed Wallace is facing a scan on a quad issue as Millwall look to determine the full extent of the attacker’s injury.

Jed Wallace set for a scan this week as he emerges as an early doubt for #Millwall's home game against Preston on Saturday.https://t.co/ceEQ10rMBF — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 13, 2021

The 27-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for the Lions since joining from Wolves, including in the current campaign, where he has scored five goals and registered six assists.

However, Wallace was forced off in the 73rd minute of the defeat to Peterborough over the weekend, and it has been confirmed that he has a quad complaint.

And, the South London Press have revealed that the former Portsmouth man requires a scan as they look to get a timeframe on when he could return. Of course, it’s too soon to speculate on when he will play, but Wallace is clearly a doubt for the game against Preston at The Den on Saturday.

As you would expect, it’s not the news the Lions fans wanted to hear, particularly as there are doubts about the long term future of the player as his deal is up in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

Well better get used to playing without him now then, Because i doubt he be here end of January — Dave (@DaveMFC1984) December 13, 2021

Bye Jed 😢 — Goodge ®️ (@bg231989) December 13, 2021

Roughly translated as “ need to keep him Safe so we get a fee in January “ https://t.co/vBi4K3EiYL — 🆎 (@_Brady1_) December 13, 2021

Null and void the season you big dosser @BorisJohnson https://t.co/XAJ1t4FUCA — Mark. (@MLong94) December 13, 2021