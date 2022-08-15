Ntcham starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Millwall on Tuesday night

Following a mid-table finish last season, Russell Martin has been working over summer to try and create a side able to push higher up the league this season.

The Swans didn’t get off to the most energetic start with a draw on the opening day of the season before suffering 3-0 defeat in their first home game of the season.

However, a 1-0 victory against Blackpool at the weekend will no doubt have given them some confidence as they prepare to host Millwall tomorrow night.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Russell Martin’s team may line up for the game.

Following their first win of the season last weekend, here we see Martin with just one change.

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher will be looking to for another clean sheet after his first of the season last weekend.

In front of him and aiming to assist in doing so is a back four of Kyle Naughton, Harry Darling, Ben Cabango and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Matt Grimes sits in front of the defence and in behind a three of Ryan Manning, Olivier Ntcham and Matthew Sorinola.

With just four goals under his belt for the entire of last season, Martin may be undecided about whether to start Ntcham but given he was the scorer at the weekend as the Tangerines secured all three points, you can see that his manager may see appropriate to reward his efforts.

Up front we have Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi. Both forwards are still waiting on their first goals of the season. However, Obafemi was able to provide an assist at the weekend and will hoping to have more impact this week.