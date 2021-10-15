Ntcham starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Cardiff City this weekend

Swansea City host Cardiff City in one of the biggest games in the EFL this weekend.

The South Wales derby is often a very hostile one, with both Swansea and Cardiff coming into this one on the same amount of points.

The feel from either dressing room is different, though. Swansea come into this one having lost only one of their last six games, albeit drawing four of their last six matches.

Cardiff, meanwhile, come into this one having lost five games on the spin before the international break, with the pressure piling on Mick McCarthy.

The Swans have turned a corner under Russell Martin, and a victory over their arch rivals on Sunday would be a massive boost.

Here, we take a look at the line-up we predict Martin to name against the Bluebirds…

They say all good things come in threes, and Martin has been dealt a huge boost this week with the news that Michael Obafemi, Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Bennett have all returned to full training.

Bennett, then, is likely to return to the side, starting in defence alongside Ben Cabango and Kyle Naughton with Ben Hamer in goal.

Ethan Laird and Jake Bidwell should start in either wing-back spot, with Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes starting in central midfield.

We think Ntcham will return to the side this weekend, but Obafemi is set to miss out with Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson making up the rest of the final third.