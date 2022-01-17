‘Now’s the time to swoop for him’ – Arsenal enter race for £10m-rated Championship ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Arsenal are currently monitoring Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence ahead of a potential move, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at the City Ground from parent club Middlesbrough, has been impressive for Steve Cooper’s men so far this season as one of the Reds’ most influential players with his offensive and defensive contributions.

Linking up well with Brennan Johnson on the right-hand side, he has been crucial in the East Midlands outfit’s rise from the bottom of the Championship table as they have now asserted themselves as play-off contenders.

Attracting interest from the likes of Everton, Norwich City and West Ham United in the summer, Spence is being monitored by top-flight clubs once again with the Gunners, Leeds United (17/1; 11:19am), AS Roma and Inter Milan all reported to be in the race for his signature.

Football League World believes Boro will be holding out for a £10m fee at this stage for a club to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium, a sale they may be willing to make with Isaiah Jones proving himself to be a star on Teesside this term.

But focusing on Arsenal’s perspective of this potential deal, would he be a good signing for Mikel Arteta’s side? And is he ready to take the step up to the Gunners?

We asked three of our EFL writers at Football League World to deliver their verdict on these questions.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart signing and in time Spence would be able to handle the step up.

Firstly, with Takehiro Tomiyasu excelling at Arsenal since his arrival, any right-back is likely to be second choice initially when the Japanese international is fit. That’s not ideal for most players but it could be what Spence needs to ease him into life at a top six Premier League club as he learns from his new teammates.

His attacking ability is clear to see, but there are still areas of his game that need to be worked on. You could argue that playing football regularly, whether that’s at Forest or Middlesbrough, would be best for his development, however the chance to join the Gunners is obviously going to appeal.

Either way, it seems inevitable that Spence will be playing top-flight football in the coming years because he is someone who has all the attributes to become an excellent modern day full-back, which is why he would be a great long-term addition for Arsenal if they manage to land the player.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced that Djed Spence is ready for the Premier League just yet but if he finishes the 2021/22 campaign the way he’s started it, he may well change my mind.

The Middlesbrough loanee has been phenomenal since joining Forest and given he’s just 21, it’s not a huge surprise that Premier League clubs are showing an interest.

Arsenal found what an exciting player he is firsthand in the FA Cup defeat to the Championship club.

Even so, there is still a rawness to his game and I don’t think now’s the time to swoop for him.

Adding Spence as cover at right-back in the summer could prove a forward-thinking move but it all depends on how consistent he is in the second half of the campaign.

Sam Rourke

There is no doubting he has been phenomenal during his time at Nottingham Forest, but I feel it’s too early to start seeing him being linked with clubs like Arsenal etc.

He’s a genuine talent who has bags of ability but still needs to refine some defensive attributes of his game, and ultimately he could get exposed at times in the top-flight.

However, if he continues to flourish and follow the upward career trajectory he’s on then in time, he well warrant the chance to play for an elite club in the top-flight.

Realistically, I don’t think Spence would go into that Arsenal XI right now with Tomyasu impressing, but it’s something the Gunners should consider re-visiting in the summer if the player continues to showcase his talents consistently.