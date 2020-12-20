‘Nowhere near good enough’ – These Birmingham fans react to player performance in defeat to Middlesbrough

It was another bad day for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they were emphatically beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s.

After Maxime Colin had initially put the Blues ahead, goals from Britt Assombalonga, George Saville and Lewis Wing, as well as howler of an own goal from Birmingham ‘keeper Neil Etheridge, secured all three points for ‘Boro.

That result means that Birmingham have now won just two of their last 11 games, and sit 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who seemed to be a particular source of frustration, was Marc Roberts.

On what was a difficult day for the Birmingham defence, Roberts was seemingly far from convincing in his overall performance, which appears to have been something of a trend during his time at the club in the eyes of some fans.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the centre back.

I know he scored a good goal midweek, but it’s been evident for so long now that Marc Roberts is just nowhere near good enough to play for this Club. #bcfc — Everything BCFC (@everythingbcfc) December 19, 2020

Hopefully Roberts and Pedersen are sacked #bcfc — George (@bcfcgeorge03) December 19, 2020

Nothing against Roberts but his time as a starter is up. Just not quite good enough. Sunjic and Kief both meant we weren’t getting back in the game, as did Bela going off. Poor from Etheridge but he’s been brilliant all season. #bcfc — Deckchair (@LiamCCave) December 19, 2020

Time for AK to stop chopping and changing for good. The fact he made another 5 changes went under the radar today. If we play roughly the same team for weeks, we *will* gain consistency and momentum. Most importantly, we won’t succeed with a Roberts and Dean partnership #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020

The way that ball over the top beat Roberts is exactly why he isn’t good enough. The amount of times that beats him is shocking. Far too easy #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020

Whilst he hasn’t made any clear cut errors, it’s clear to see our defence is considerably weaker with Roberts instead of Friend at CB #bcfc — Joe Hinton (@joephinton) December 19, 2020

Karanka loves playing Roberts for his height, but we’re losing defensive organisation and solidify as a result. It isn’t worth it #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020