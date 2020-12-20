Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Nowhere near good enough’ – These Birmingham fans react to player performance in defeat to Middlesbrough

Published

9 mins ago

on

It was another bad day for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they were emphatically beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s.

After Maxime Colin had initially put the Blues ahead, goals from Britt Assombalonga, George Saville and Lewis Wing, as well as howler of an own goal from Birmingham ‘keeper Neil Etheridge, secured all three points for ‘Boro.

That result means that Birmingham have now won just two of their last 11 games, and sit 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who seemed to be a particular source of frustration, was Marc Roberts.

On what was a difficult day for the Birmingham defence, Roberts was seemingly far from convincing in his overall performance, which appears to have been something of a trend during his time at the club in the eyes of some fans.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the centre back.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – These Birmingham fans react to player performance in defeat to Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: