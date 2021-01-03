‘Now you’re talking’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as Karanka sends transfer message

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to Aitor Karanka suggesting that the Blues need to bring in a couple of players in January and hinting that one or two players could be set to leave St Andrews.

The Blues endured another frustrating afternoon on Saturday falling to a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in a game that saw their lack of threat in the final third once again exposed. The loss heaps further pressure on Karanka who would have been hoping for a reaction from the 4-0 defeat against Derby County. However, the Spaniard insisted he is still calm over his potential future.

Birmingham need to address the obvious issues they have in their squad in January, and there are one or two players including the likes of David Davis and Dan Crowley who are far from the first-team picture who might need to be moved on. Karanka after the defeat to Blackburn revealed that a couple of players are likely to be leaving the club in the winter window.

The Birmingham manager also expressed that the Blues need to strengthen the squad with one, two or even three additions if that is possible in the winter window. That could prove to be the difference between whether they are dragged into the relegation battle come the end of the campaign or not.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to agree that the Blues need changes making to their squad, although there was one supporter who questioned whether Karanka remains the right person to be making those changes.

If you look at the team today and his interview,he basically bombed out the old players and brought in his own,I suspect there will be a few leaving to bring in his own… if he’s here long enough — Paul Willis (@PaulWil1977) January 2, 2021

Wouldn’t trust him to replace them — gary sheppard (@bcfcshep) January 2, 2021

Lets hope clubs do come in for a few — mick (@mickyh01) January 2, 2021

Now you’re talking. — Matt (@mattjgauder) January 2, 2021

Positive note is that he knows we need at least 3 players this window as a must. Hopefully the board back him. A fresh start is needed at the club and some players have to go but it depends on who actually wants them 🤦🏻‍♂️😬 #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) January 2, 2021

Need to get rid of a couple before bringing in players — Tom Craven (@TomCraven93) January 2, 2021

Maybe an unpopular opinion but I respect Karanka being honest and direct towards the squad. Previous managers have been far too kind to them, about time they get some criticism. #bcfc — Everything BCFC (@everythingbcfc) January 2, 2021