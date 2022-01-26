‘Now you’re talking’, ‘Be unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls target defender

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

The centre-back was an important figure under Lee Bowyer when the Blues boss arrived in the previous campaign but he has fallen out of favour now, with the 30-year-old not featuring since November.

As a result, Dean has been free to leave this month and Yorkshire Live have revealed that a move to Wednesday is on the cards.

Bringing in an experienced defender had been the priority for Darren Moore this month, with the Owls having conceded 11 goals in their last four games, whilst they also lack depth in that department.

Therefore, the potential arrival of Dean, who wasn’t involved as Blues played Peterborough last night, has understandably pleased the Wednesday support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from the fans on Twitter…

