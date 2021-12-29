Now would be the ideal time for Nottingham Forest to make this transfer call: Opinion

“No, not at the moment – there’s nothing in terms of that”, said Steve Cooper recently as he commented on the possibility of Nottingham Forest potentially recalling some of their players who are currently out on loan.

At present the Reds have several players out on loan away from the City Ground, including the likes of striker Nuno Da Costa, Midfielder Harry Arter and left-back Nicholas Ioannou.

Whilst the likes of Arter and Ioannou haven’t really impressed that much, it is Da Costa whose form may well have attracted at least some attention from the Welshman since he took over on Trentside from Chris Hughton.

The Cape Verde frontman has so far really failed to make much of an impact for Forest since his arrival from RC Strasbourg Alsace back in January 2020 and has since been shipped out on loan several times.

However he is starting to really pull up trees with his current loan side, SM Caen, with the 30-year-old having already racked up an impressive three goals in eight games across all competitions for the French side.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Garath McCleary Wycombe Wanderers Bolton Wanderers Crewe Alexandra Reading

This underlines the renewed sense of confidence that Da Costa has taken on, with the player himself even recently admitting that he would relish the chance to impress Cooper if the opportunity arose, before also stating that he feels that Forest’s current style of play would suit him well.

Indeed it would be some turn of events for the striker if he was indeed recalled to the City Ground, with many fans sure to have felt that his career in a red shirt was slowly coming to an end after failing to score since his arrival.

Considering that only Lewis Grabban is finding the back of the net regularly for the Reds, it is fair to say that they could do with a lot more competition up top for both the veteran frontman and Lyle Taylor.

Da Costa wouldn’t necessarily be their first choice to fill such a role, but he is hitting the type of numbers that may make the Forest boss reassess his approach to the upcoming January transfer window.

In short, the striker’s Forest career may still have life left in it after it originally appeared doomed.