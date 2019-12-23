‘Now we’re talking’, ‘Yes’ – Many Derby County fans react to transfer update

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that their club are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic.

According to The Telegraph, the Rams are set to launch a bid to bring the Croatia international to Pride Park on loan in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

Benkovic, who joined Leicester for a reported fee of £13m last summer from Dinamo Zagreb, has yet to make an appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season due to the presence of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

Impressive during a temporary spell at Celtic during the previous campaign, the 22-year-old helped the Scottish side win the domestic treble by featuring on 28 occasions in all competitions.

Having cut ties with Richard Keogh in October, the Rams are currently short of defensive options which is something that manager Phillip Cocu will be keen to address over the coming weeks.

After the Telegraph journalist John Percy revealed that the club are eyeing up a swoop for Benkovic, many Derby fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Now we're talking😍😍😍 — Phillip Cocu's Derby (@dutch_rams) December 23, 2019

😍😍 would be a quality signing, expecting some good signings with the new investment! — 🎄 Barnaby and Chris 🎄 (@AmbroseBarnaby) December 23, 2019

Yes yes yes — Euan Robertson (@RoboRocket01) December 23, 2019

Can this defender actually defend then? Would be an instant key player if he can. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 23, 2019

How about a striker or 2 and maybe an few winger's and midfielders — ben edwards (@BenedwardsBen) December 23, 2019

This would be a great start to the new year 🤞🏻 #dcfc https://t.co/1BCeQqYD8r — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) December 23, 2019