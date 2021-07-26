Swansea City are interested in Russell Martin as they continue to look for Steve Cooper’s successor.

Updated Swansea story: the other candidate Swansea are considering for head coach is Russell Martin, the MK Dons manager.

Any move for Martin, who has won admiration for playing an attractive brand of football, would require Swansea to pay compensation:https://t.co/gnoMaRnsJk — Stuart James (@stujames75) July 26, 2021

It had appeared that John Eustace would land the Swans vacancy but talks with the QPR assistant broke down over the weekend. That forced a rethink at board level and reports have emerged stating that Jody Morris and Martin are the two frontrunners.

Bringing in the latter may be tough for the Welsh side as Martin is currently in charge of MK Dons in League One, where he has developed a fantastic reputation as a coach who plays stylish, attacking football.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival has gone down very well with the support, who feel he would fit the profile in terms of encouraging a way of playing that they have become accustomed too over the years.

Here we look at some of the comments after the 35-year-old was named as a target…

martin would be a brilliant appointment but i doubt we’d be able to pull him from MK. realistically these are two extremely talented coaches and i’d be delighted with either one of them. https://t.co/lEJpzNHpmP — luc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcluc) July 26, 2021

don’t know if we’ll be able to pull him from MK but if we can itll be a fantastic appointment. https://t.co/BxnuN5Xgpe — carwyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfccarwyn) July 26, 2021

