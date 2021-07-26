Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MK Dons

‘Now we’re talking’, ‘Please’ – These Swansea City fans are excited as managerial update shared

3 mins ago

Swansea City are interested in Russell Martin as they continue to look for Steve Cooper’s successor.

It had appeared that John Eustace would land the Swans vacancy but talks with the QPR assistant broke down over the weekend. That forced a rethink at board level and reports have emerged stating that Jody Morris and Martin are the two frontrunners.

Bringing in the latter may be tough for the Welsh side as Martin is currently in charge of MK Dons in League One, where he has developed a fantastic reputation as a coach who plays stylish, attacking football.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival has gone down very well with the support, who feel he would fit the profile in terms of encouraging a way of playing that they have become accustomed too over the years.

Here we look at some of the comments after the 35-year-old was named as a target…


