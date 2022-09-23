“Now we’re leaps and bounds ahead” – Ipswich Town fan pundit discusses Portman Road match day experience

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are a side with plenty of history at the top end of football and they have a loyal fan base who have watched them throughout their ups and downs.

This season the Tractorboys have got off to a great start to the season and currently sit at the top of the League One table, and are yet to lose a game this term.

As Kieran McKenna’s side look to stay in their good form going forward, the support of the fans will be key and the club will no doubt be keen to make Portman Road a fortress for the team.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry about the fan and match day experience at the club: “I think this year and back end of last year in comparison to say the back end of McCarthy era, right now we’re leaps and bounds ahead of fan experience or match day experience.

“We have the fan zone round the back of the ground on the astro turf seems to be getting bigger and bigger, more pop-up stalls, more entertainment, big screen for the 12pm kick-off which is great.

“In terms of in the ground, the beers have got better, Carling’s been left off the taps, we now have San Miguel which is great. It’s gone cashless across so it’s quicker to get your food, your pies at half time.

“In terms of when the game’s going on, the advertising boards around the outside hasn’t really made much of an impact but it’s good to see the club moving along with the times as well as the big screen in the corner between the away fans and the home fans, it’s fantastic to see and it sounds like there could be another maybe slightly smaller screen at another angle so that all fans will be able to see either a replay or the team-sheets up on those big screens which is great.

“The dug-outs are fantastic, basically looks like the management has understood how far behind Portman Road did get and how far behind fan experience was getting and now I think we’re right up there with Championship clubs if not lower Premier League sides, like in comparison to Bournemouth I think our stadium is far superior and I think our fan experience matches that.”

The Verdict:

Although it is results on the pitch that are the main thing, getting fans into Portman Road that want to come back and therefore give their support to the side is crucial for creating an atmosphere that makes it a hard ground for other sides to come to.

Not only that but Ipswich seem to be upgrading both on and off the pitch and have put a real effort into moving themselves forward as a club which will only help attract players as well.

If results carry on being strong and there is a good match day experience to go alongside that, Portman Road could certainly be a place where the side feel confidence.