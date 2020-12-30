‘Now we know why’ – These Cardiff fans react to player’s performance in defeat at Wycombe

It was a bad night for Cardiff City on Tuesday, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Things started badly for the Bluebirds as Ryan Tafazolli headed Wycombe ahead from a Joe Jacobson corner just past the half hour mark.

It would then get worse for Neil Harris’ side midway through the second half, as David Wheeler doubled Wycombe’s lead, heading home from Gareth McCleary’s cross, and Junior Hoilett’s late stoppage time strike was not enough to prevent Cardiff from slipping to a third straight defeat.

One man who particularly struggled for Cardiff on Tuesday, was centre back Filip Benkovic.

Can you get 16/16 on this quiz about Cardiff manager Neil Harris?

1 of 16 When was Harris born? 1977 1979 1981 1983

Having been brought on in place of the injured Sean Morrison early in the first half for his first appearance for the club, the on-loan Leicester City man was culpable in handing Tafazolli the opener, and was unable to really settle in the Bluebirds’ backline.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Cardiff fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many far from impressed with the Croatian, despite previous calls for him to be given a chance in the side.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 23-year-old.

All been calling for Benkovic yeh… there’s your reason straight away. Tell me Mozza loses that. Rubbish. — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) December 29, 2020

Benkovic has only been on 15 minutes and Wycombe have already identified him as a weak link — Scott Johnson (@roathboy) December 29, 2020

Ah that’s why Benkovic doesn’t play 🙈🙈 — Mark Letman (@wingnut1927) December 29, 2020

That was a tough half to watch, then Benkovic came on. It goes without saying that I’m rooting for him, but I’m watching through my fingers — Scott Johnson (@roathboy) December 29, 2020

Now we know why benkovic hasn’t played a minute of football this season. 6ft 4 can’t win a header and has no physicality — Jack (@jack_portelli5) December 29, 2020

Everyone begging Benkovic to play quickly deleting their tweets — . (@ccfcben) December 29, 2020

All been calling for Benkovic yeh… there’s your reason straight away. Tell me Mozza loses that. Rubbish. — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) December 29, 2020

Maybe benkovic wasn’t the one — Harry craven (@Harrycraven7272) December 29, 2020