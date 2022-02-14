‘Now, we have got to see what it is like with his reserve’ – Nottingham Forest fan pundit makes automatic promotion admission

Nottingham Forest are making impressive towards securing promotion to the Premier League in the Championship and have proven to be more than fair opposition against top-tier clubs in the FA Cup.

Steve Cooper has seen immediate success since walking through the doors at The City Ground, converting the Reds from a relegation-threatened outfit to a side competing for promotion.

Picking up 13 points from their last six games, Forest are two points outside of the top-six and are 11 points shy of second-place Bournemouth.

Speaking to FLW about Forest’s chances of securing automatic promotion, Reds fans Des Oldham said: “Before the game against Stoke, I was extremely confident Forest could push on and attack the top two.

“However, losing a pivotal figure like Brice Samba, who at times kept us in games, for as much as the flair players have done their job.

“Now, we have got to see what it is like with his reserve, Horvath, should we come through those (games) picking up points, picking up victories, then I’d be extremely confident.

“For now, we’ve got to concentrate on consolidating a play-off spot.”

The verdict

Forest have made excellent progress under Cooper and have shown promotion-winning form under the Welshman.

It is now maintaining the level of performance that they have displayed all season under Cooper and they will have a very good chance of being promoted.

There are other teams just outside the play-offs who have also shown excellent form, however, the Reds have more than enough quality.

As Des correctly alludes to, it is first about securing the play-offs and then anything else from there will be a massive bonus, especially when conceding the early-season difficulties they were having.