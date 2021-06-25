‘Now we are talking’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react as Chelsea player arrives

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill on a season-long loan, after signing a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Terriers lost three central defenders in the summer – with Chris Schindler, Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman all departing as free agents – and Carlos Corberan has moved quickly to secure replacements for the trio.

Last month, former Luton Town player Matty Pearson joined the club on a free transfer and teenager Colwill has followed him through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium, in Huddersfield’s quest to improve on last season’s 20th-place finish.

In Colwill, they have a promising young talent to nurture with this move being the central defender’s first loan spell away from the former Premier League champions, and he will be hoping to make as many appearances as possible in the Championship next season to impress his parent club.

He joins Pearson, Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton and Josh Ruffels as Huddersfield’s sixth signing of the summer.

For the Terriers, this seems like a low-risk signing that could pay dividends if the teenager can adapt to the Championship quickly and hit the ground running – but what do their fans think? Are they happy or should they have recruited someone with more experience? Here is some of their latest reaction on Twitter.

Hopefully another future Town loanee for the England squad in a few years time! UTT — Michael Morris (@Morris1204) June 25, 2021

We’re massive — MH (@MarcHall99) June 25, 2021

Good business so far still think we need 2-3 attacking players and definitely a keeper #htafc https://t.co/riVRxrJnE1 — Taylor (@lamby_htfc) June 25, 2021

Omg get in — HTFC LP (@pykelucas128) June 25, 2021

Now we are talking 🔥 https://t.co/mrTY6VxbBX — Liam Cawtheray (@Liam_Cawth) June 25, 2021

We’re so going up — Joseph Hobson (@JoeHobb0) June 25, 2021

Comes across very well for an 18 year old. Good luck @levi_colwill lad! 🔵⚪️⚽️🍺 #htafc — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gegenpresser21) June 25, 2021